The government has warned that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is not yet over in India, with 75 districts of the country still having more than 10% prevalence of Covid-19 cases, while 92 districts have a 5 to 10% prevalence.

During a media briefing on Friday, the Union Health Ministry shared the data that reflects the decline of over 83% in active Covid-19 cases across the country.

The data also said that consistent increase in coronavirus recovery rate since 3 May, which currently stands at 96.7%.

On Covid-19 vaccination, Joint Secretary of MoHFW Lav Aggarwal has said, "As many as 31,13,18,355 vaccine doses have been administered till 3 pm today."

He added, "Virus has not gone anywhere and we cannot do those mistakes that allow increasing the cases. Level of risk of infection depends on enclosed spaces, duration of interaction, crowds and forceful exhalation (talking loudly, coughing, and sneezing)."

India registered around 51,667 fresh cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. At 2.98%, the daily positivity rate in the country remained below 5% for the 18 days on the trot. The tally of daily recoveries outnumbered the count of daily new cases for straight 43 days.

