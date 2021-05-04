Covid second wave: Ongoing lockdowns have hit air-conditioner sales, says report

Over 70% of air-conditioner sales take place between January and June. “AC is a highly seasonal product, with over 70% of calendar year primary sales in this category reported over January-June. In fact, the three-month period from March to May accounts for 50% of calendar year sales. Any disruption during this period results in a disproportionate impact on industry sales. Moreover, since ACs require installation, implying house visits by technicians, the consumer may be hesitant to purchase ACs in the current situation, although we understand that companies did manage this technicality last time around," the report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}