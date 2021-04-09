Covid second wave overwhelms hospitals as ICU beds, vital drugs running short

India’s capital New Delhi on Thursday reported more than 7,400 new infections, the highest so far in this year, with health care workers some of the worst affected. At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, one of the city’s top institutions, 37 doctors had been infected with Covid-19 with mostly mild symptoms, two people at the hospital said, asking not to be identified because the information wasn’t public.

