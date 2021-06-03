The Covid-19 self-test kit, developed by MyLab Discovery, is all to become available at the nearest drug store/chemist shop within 2-3 days.

Priced at ₹250, the Coviself test kit would be available on Flipkart as well, MyLab said in an official statement on Thursday.

The Coviself kit likely to be available on the Government e-marketplace, the company said.

"This indigenous test kit will be distributed through 95% of the PIN codes in the country and will be available over-the-counter at pharmacies and drugstores across India. Individuals can order it online through Flipkart," MyLab said today.

According to MyLab, the company will roll out 10 lakh self-test kits starting today (June 3).

"Will make 7 lakh units available per week," the company added.

"Self-testing should slow down the spread of coronavirus significantly. We aim to make Coviself available across the length and breadth of the country, especially for the people residing in rural areas, who have limited options for testing," Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director of Mylab Discovery said.

Last month, Pune's Mylab Discovery Solutions launched India's first self-testing kit for Covid-19, which has received the approval of the ICMR.

"This test is for self-use. If you test positive via this there's no need for the RT-PCR test as per ICMR. Any adult can use this kit by reading our manual," Director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, Sujeet Jain had said.

It takes two minutes to conduct the test and 15 minutes to get the result, the company has claimed.

