Covid: Single-screen cinemas in Bengaluru face closure due to lack of footfall
1 min read.03:50 PM IST
Agencies
'We had opened our theatre but due to lack of viewers, we are closing until further orders from management. There's no collection at all,' says a theatre owner
Bengaluru: The Covid-19 pandemic has left a substantial impact on the film industry in 2020, single-screen movie theatres in Bengaluru have been forced to close down due to a lack of revenues.
"Most of the theatres in the city are closed, we had opened up our film theatre but people are avoiding visiting the cinema in the view of COVID-19. There is no income at all; we couldn't even manage the cost of operation," said Ganesh, Manager of Santosh Theatre.
While speaking to ANI, a theatre manager Ganesh said, "We barely see 20-25 people for the show. We have a seating capacity of 1,200 seats, as per orders we have 600 seats available, we have discussed it with the management and decided to close the theatre until further orders. We have to wait and watch."
After COVID-19 Unlock 5, film theatres were allowed to reopen from October 15. The cinemas and theatres were closed for almost seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Karnataka has reported 2,740 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,46,887 and the death toll to 11,391.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,579, Mysuru 135, Mandya 111, Chitradurga 106, Hassan 95, Dakshina Kannada 78, Dharwad 60, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,49,327 infections, followed by Mysuru 48,755 and Ballari 37,673.
Among discharges as well Bengaluru Urban topped the list with a total of 3,26,989 discharges, followed by Mysuru 46,712 and Ballari 36,514.