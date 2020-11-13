Covid situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stated that the coronavirus situation in the national capital is expected to come under control in the next 7 to 10 days and that the AAP government is taking several steps in this regard.

Addressing a press meet, Kejriwal said, "COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all the appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation is expected to come under control in seven to 10 days and the cases will start decreasing."

The Delhi CM also said that pollution is the "biggest" reason behind the spike in coronavirus cases in the city.

Talking about the issue of stubble burning and the ensuing pollution in the city, Kejriwal also said the anti-stubble solution prepared by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, decomposed 70 to 95 per cent of crop residue. He cited an official report, prepared by PUSA, regarding the treatment of stubble in 24 villages.

"The Delhi government will submit the report along with a petition to Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas, and urge it to issue directions to all state governments to implement it," Kejriwal added.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 7,053 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall infection tally in the city to over 4.67 lakh. With 104 more fatalities in the same period, the highest in over five months the death toll rose to 7,332, health officials said.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality on Friday was recorded in the 'very poor' category, as per the data released by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

