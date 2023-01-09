Covid situation in India is better than anywhere else: Adar Poonawalla2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 09:21 AM IST
- ‘Everyone is looking at India today our Covid management is one of the major reasons why,’ Adar Poonawalla said
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla extolled India's fight against the Covid pandemic, saying the government and the healthcare workers contributed largely to tackling the pandemic in the country. The SII CEO made the remark at the inauguration ceremony of Bharti Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, and to mark the birth anniversary of Kadam, the late minister and education baron from western Maharashtra.