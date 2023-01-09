Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla extolled India's fight against the Covid pandemic, saying the government and the healthcare workers contributed largely to tackling the pandemic in the country. The SII CEO made the remark at the inauguration ceremony of Bharti Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, and to mark the birth anniversary of Kadam, the late minister and education baron from western Maharashtra.

The Serum Institute CEO said, “Everyone is looking at India today our Covid management is one of the major reasons why. It was all possible because of the government, healthcare workers and a common goal to tame the virus".

"I have been all over the world but the Covid situation in India is better than anywhere else. I would urge everyone to stay in India," Poonawalla added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India and its CEO for their contribution in the fight against Covid-19.

"I am very happy we got the opportunity to felicitate Poonawalla. It is an opportunity to say thanks for saving us. The entire nation wants to thank you," he said. The vaccines provided by SII during the pandemic showed the country's strength to the world, Fadnavis said. He also hailed the Bharti Vidyapeeth and said Patangrao Kadam was a leader who created 190 institutes to provide quality education and created quality human resource.

".@adarpoonawalla ji, We always wanted to say Thank You. The entire nation wanted to say Thank You. So, it is on behalf of the entire nation we say 'Thank You for saving us'!," Fadnavis posted.

Besides, Poonawalla added that Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster against Covid-19 in the next 10 to 15 days.

"Covovax will be approved as a booster in the next 10-15 days. It is actually the best booster because it works very well against Omicron, more than Covishield," he said.

Appealing to students who wished to pursue education abroad, Poonawalla said there was no place like India to fulfil dreams due to the presence of institutions like Bharti Vidyapeeth and others. "Even if you have to go abroad, come back as soon as possible," he said.