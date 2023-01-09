Covid situation in India is better than anywhere else: Adar Poonawalla

"I am very happy we got the opportunity to felicitate Poonawalla. It is an opportunity to say thanks for saving us. The entire nation wants to thank you," he said. The vaccines provided by SII during the pandemic showed the country's strength to the world, Fadnavis said. He also hailed the Bharti Vidyapeeth and said Patangrao Kadam was a leader who created 190 institutes to provide quality education and created quality human resource.