The national capital is reporting a continuous dip in coronavirus cases. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Covid-19 situation is under control now, news agency ANI tweeted. He also said that the government has decided to establish more than 6,800 ICU beds in seven hospitals within 6 months.

A total of 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday with zero deaths being logged in the national capital for the fourth consecutive day, according to a health bulletin. With the continuous dip in the Covid cases, the Delhi government decided to open schools in a phased manner from September 1.

India saw a single-day rise of 42,909 new COVID-19 infections, which took the total tally of cases to 3,27,37,939, while active cases registered an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,38,210 with 380 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has increased to 3,76,324 and comprise 1.15 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.51 per cent, the health ministry said.

