Noting that the entire world is moving toward a third COVID wave , the Centre on Friday noted that ' WHO warning can't be taken for granted'.

During a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation in the country, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, said, "Situation in most of the regions has turned from bad to worse. Overall, the world is moving towards a third wave. WHO's warning over a third wave can't be taken for granted, it is a red flag."

In the same press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said, analysis shows a projected decline in the use of face masks as we resume activities. We should incorporate the use of face masks in our lives as a new normal.

Paul further added, "Our vaccines are effective and hugely safe and people with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women must also take them. However, we cannot be fully dependent on vaccines, need to mask up as well."

The government said on Friday, as many as 47 districts across 12 states and UTs reported over 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate for the week ending July 15.The states and UTs were Manipur, Kerala, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Assam, Maharashtra and Puducherry.

Just 73 districts recorded more than 100 cases daily in the week ending on July 14, it also said

The slow decline in number of coronavirus daily cases is a warning for the country that the situation is currently under control but it can deteriorate if Covid appropriate behaviour not followed, the government said.

Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of concern: PM

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states where COVID-19 cases are rising to take proactive measures to prevent a third wave and stressed on moving forward with the strategy of test, track, treat and 'tika (vaccine)'.

During an interaction with chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala, he said that 80 per cent of the new Covid cases last week were from these states.

Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of grave concern for the country, Modi said.

It is very important that the states, where cases are increasing, should take proactive measures to prevent any possibility of a third wave, the prime minister said.

