Covid SOS, NFT rage, Olympic glory: Here are 11 charts to wrap up 2021 for you

We have spent the last year closely tracking some of the biggest trends and stories of 2021 through the eyes of data and numbers. Now it’s time to summarize the year before we step into the new one. Team Plain Facts brings to you the 11 key charts about events and phenomena that defined 2021.

For many, the struggle to breathe and hold onto life during the tragic second covid-19 wave in India defined the year: two of our charts are based on those tough times, lest we forget. We also look at the massive, global race to reach herd immunity against covid-19—at times inspirational but fraught with missed targets and selfish inequities.

Also check out our charts on the new rage of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the supply chain disruptions that crippled economies, and India’s most cheerful Olympics year ever, and several more:

Read our two-part series on a 2022 preview in data here.

Twitter to the rescue

As India's health infrastructure collapsed during the second wave of covid-19, people used Twitter to seek help and share information.

View Full Image SOS-Twitter

The year of the IPO rush

It was a watershed year for public issues with over ₹1 trillion being mopped up by newly listed firms so far. Both retail and institutionals jumped on the bandwagon buoyed by strong listing gains.

View Full Image The IPO year

Equal infection, unequal cure

The year exposed the rich world as it cornered covid-19 vaccines early and in plenty.

View Full Image Equal infection, unequal cure

Google, the life-saver

Covid-related queries dominated Google searches in 2021. Here are the top six "How to..." searches by Indians this year.

View Full Image Google, the life-saver

Shipping inflation

Global supply chains have been clogged as shipping got dearer. This has stoked inflation the world over to record levels.

View Full Image Shipping inflation

Crypto beats stocks

Bitcoins generated their highest-ever search demand on Google this year, beating even the time-tested stock markets.

View Full Image Crypto beats stocks

The challenge of a century

Protecting one-sixth of humanity against a raging pandemic was always going to be a Herculean task. Despite many hiccups, India ends the year close to giving the first dose to nearly all adults.

View Full Image The challenge of a century

India's Olympic glory

With seven medals in Tokyo, India had its best ever performance at the Olympics so far.

View Full Image India's Olympic glory

Growing tribe of young investors

Frenzied hordes of teenagers and 20-something investors have hit the stock market this year, suddenly representing almost a third of India's trader community.

View Full Image Young Traders' Tribe

How UPI left our wallets behind

UPI transactions reached all-time highs this year, both in terms of the number of transactions and their value.

View Full Image Replacing Cash

It's NFT age now!

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are at the forefront of a new digital revolution reshaping the art world, altering how art is bought, sold, and valued today."

View Full Image It's NFT age now

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.