This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / Covid SOS, NFT rage, Olympic glory: Here are 11 charts to wrap up 2021 for you
Covid SOS, NFT rage, Olympic glory: Here are 11 charts to wrap up 2021 for you
2 min read.01:25 PM ISTTeam Plain Facts
We have spent the last year closely tracking some of the biggest trends and stories of 2021 through the eyes of data. Here are the most striking charts that defined the year.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
We have spent the last year closely tracking some of the biggest trends and stories of 2021 through the eyes of data and numbers. Now it’s time to summarize the year before we step into the new one. Team Plain Facts brings to you the 11 key charts about events and phenomena that defined 2021.
We have spent the last year closely tracking some of the biggest trends and stories of 2021 through the eyes of data and numbers. Now it’s time to summarize the year before we step into the new one. Team Plain Facts brings to you the 11 key charts about events and phenomena that defined 2021.
For many, the struggle to breathe and hold onto life during the tragic second covid-19 wave in India defined the year: two of our charts are based on those tough times, lest we forget. We also look at the massive, global race to reach herd immunity against covid-19—at times inspirational but fraught with missed targets and selfish inequities.
For many, the struggle to breathe and hold onto life during the tragic second covid-19 wave in India defined the year: two of our charts are based on those tough times, lest we forget. We also look at the massive, global race to reach herd immunity against covid-19—at times inspirational but fraught with missed targets and selfish inequities.
Also check out our charts on the new rage of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the supply chain disruptions that crippled economies, and India’s most cheerful Olympics year ever, and several more:
Read our two-part series on a 2022 preview in data here.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Twitter to the rescue
As India's health infrastructure collapsed during the second wave of covid-19, people used Twitter to seek help and share information.
Click on the image to enlarge
The year of the IPO rush
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It was a watershed year for public issues with over ₹1 trillion being mopped up by newly listed firms so far. Both retail and institutionals jumped on the bandwagon buoyed by strong listing gains.
Click on the image to enlarge
Equal infection, unequal cure
The year exposed the rich world as it cornered covid-19 vaccines early and in plenty.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Google, the life-saver
Covid-related queries dominated Google searches in 2021. Here are the top six "How to..." searches by Indians this year.
Click on the image to enlarge
Shipping inflation
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Global supply chains have been clogged as shipping got dearer. This has stoked inflation the world over to record levels.
Click on the image to enlarge
Crypto beats stocks
Bitcoins generated their highest-ever search demand on Google this year, beating even the time-tested stock markets.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
The challenge of a century
Protecting one-sixth of humanity against a raging pandemic was always going to be a Herculean task. Despite many hiccups, India ends the year close to giving the first dose to nearly all adults.
Click on the image to enlarge
India's Olympic glory
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With seven medals in Tokyo, India had its best ever performance at the Olympics so far.
Click on the image to enlarge
Growing tribe of young investors
Frenzied hordes of teenagers and 20-something investors have hit the stock market this year, suddenly representing almost a third of India's trader community.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
How UPI left our wallets behind
UPI transactions reached all-time highs this year, both in terms of the number of transactions and their value.
Click on the image to enlarge
It's NFT age now!
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are at the forefront of a new digital revolution reshaping the art world, altering how art is bought, sold, and valued today."
Click on the image to enlarge
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!