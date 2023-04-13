Covid spike: India logs 10,158 new corona cases, 30% more than yesterday2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:08 AM IST
India saw a massive jump in the number of Covid cases today
India records a sharp hike in daily Covid-19 cases at 10,158 compared to the previous day. According to the health ministry data, the active infections stand at 44,998. This comes as India witnesses a surge in cases with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting over 1,000 daily cases the first time this year on Wednesday.
