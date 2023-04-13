India records a sharp hike in daily Covid-19 cases at 10,158 compared to the previous day. According to the health ministry data, the active infections stand at 44,998. This comes as India witnesses a surge in cases with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting over 1,000 daily cases the first time this year on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, India recorded 7,830 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, marking a sharp jump from Tuesday when 5,675 cases were reported, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

Highest cases in 6 months. Delhi and Mumbai log more than 1k cases.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent,according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

The country is witnessing a sharp rise in the cases of Covid-19. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi has issued an advisory for its staff to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour after a few of them were tested positive for the infection.

"Must use reusable cloth face cover/surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces," the AIIMS management said in an advisory on Wednesday.

The national capital on Wednesday reported 1,149 new coronavirus cases, marking a sharp jump from Tuesday when 980 cases were reported, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

According to the Delhi Health Department, one death was reported in the national capital but the primary cause of death was not Covid. While the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent.

On Monday, nationwide mock drills were conducted to check the preparedness for the emergency Covid-19 situation at public and private health facilities. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya himself monitored mock drills at some hospitals.