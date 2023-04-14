Odisha

In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, the Capital Hospital has increased RT-PCR and antigen testing against Covid-19. The hospital has ten Covid observation beds with all necessary health facilities for Covid-19 patients. If a patient tests positive, they are kept under observation and then referred to Cuttack as the hospital does not have ICU facilities for Covid patients at the moment. Dhananjay Das, Deputy Superintendent at Capital Hospital, stated that compliance with Covid-19 norms is necessary to avoid an increase in cases. People should remain cautious and wear masks, and testing is necessary if there are symptoms.