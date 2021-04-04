Covid spread contained in Arunachal due to collective teamwork: Alo Libang

Till April 3, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the northeastern state stood at 16,849, including 4 active cases, 16,785 recoveries and 56 deaths, Libang said, quoting the daily bulletin issued by state surveillance officer Dr. L Jampa. Highlighting that the state did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last many days, the minister asked people to be on guard so that the record can be continued.