Covid spreading faster, people need to be cautious: Delhi Health Minister

Covid-19 is spreading faster and people need to be more cautious, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. He said, "If people wear masks always then they can save themselves". Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting because of rising coronavirus cases in the national capital today. In the meeting, there will be a review of the current Covid-19 situation and the increasing Omicron cases, as well as a decision that can be taken regarding the next alert, according to GRAP.

As per the agency's report, the DDMA is likely to sound 'red alert' which entails total curfew and closure of nonessential shops, metro trains, government offices except those dealing with essential services.

The DDMA in its last meeting on December 29 had decided that Covid-related restrictions imposed in Delhi under the 'yellow alert' would continue in view of a low number of hospitalisations.

However, as per Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Delhi has reached the stage of Level 4 (red alert) restrictions that stipulates the closure of most activities and total curfew. The ‘red alert', as per GRAP, comes into force after the positivity rate stays above 5% for two consecutive days.

Delhi's positivity rate stood at 4.59% and 6.46%, respectively for the last two days.

Yesterday, the national capital reported 4,099 fresh cases, taking the cumulative total to 14,58,220 while the active caseload in the city touched 10,986. The Omicron tally in the capital has surged to 382--second highest in the country after Maharashtra (568).On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister also tested positive for Covid-19. The CM said that he has mild symptoms and is in home isolation.

