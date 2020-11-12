Covid stimulus: FM announces 10,000 crore package to boost rural economy

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a ₹10,000 crore package to boost growth in rural economy which in turn would help generate jobs.

The ₹10,000 crore will be funnelled through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojna, the minister said. The funds are expected to be used for the rural jobs programme – ie the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) -- and the rural roads programme ie Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna.

Among the announcements made in May, as part of the ₹20 lakh crore covid-19 relief package, the Centre had allocated ₹40,000 crore for MGNREGS. This was in addition to the ₹60,000 crore announced by Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2020-21, bringing the total outlay for the scheme to ₹1 lakh crore.

Of this ₹73,504 crore have already been spent, Sitharaman said, adding that this money had resulted in the generation of 251 crore person days of work. The rural jobs programme is seen as helping reduce distress following the lockdown which forced migrant workers out of cities to their native places following the closure of factories and businesses.

With Thursday's announcement, the total allocation for the rural sector stands at ₹1,10 lakh crore.

