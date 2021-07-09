The Gujarat government has increased the age limit of Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, under which children who have lost their parents will get a monthly stipend of ₹4000.

Today, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani increased the age limit of such children to 21 from 18 years. A monthly stipend of ₹4,000 will be provided to children under the scheme whose parents have died due to Covid.

In May, the state government announced a number of relief measures including monthly financial assistance for the children who have lost both their parents to Covid.

Rupani announced 'Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana and said such children will get ₹4,000 per month till they turn 18. Now, this age has been increased to 21.

He had also said that if they continue studies, they will get assistance of ₹6,000 per month till they turn 21. The chief minister also added that this stipend will continue during higher studies too.

He said all types of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be considered valid for availing benefit under this scheme. Such children will also get priority in various government schemes offering scholarships within India and abroad irrespective of income criteria, Rupani said.

According to the state government, the children from the ST, ST, OBC and Economically Backward Classes will get the benefit of scholarships of the state Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Development Department irrespective of income limits.

Children will also be eligible for educational loans for study in India and abroad on a priority basis irrespective of income limits under the existing 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana'.

The chief minister said children above 14 can get vocational training and those above 18 can get skill development training on a priority basis at the state government's expense. Girls will get priority in admission to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya.

