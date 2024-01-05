Covid Sub-Variant JN.1: Odisha identifies 2 new cases of emerging variant | 10 key updates
Covid Case In India: Odisha has identified two new cases of the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19, with one patient fully recovered and the other undergoing treatment.
Covid Case In India: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in India, Odisha has identified two new cases of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus, as confirmed by a senior official on Thursday.
7. As of Wednesday, official sources have reported a total of 511 cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 in the country. Here is the state-wise data:
Karnataka: 199 reported cases
Kerala: 148 cases
Goa: 47 cases
Gujarat: 36 cases
Maharashtra: 32 cases
Tamil Nadu: 26 cases
Delhi: 15 cases
Rajasthan: 4 cases
Telangana: 2 cases
Odisha: 1 case
Haryana: 1 case
8. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated JN.1 as a distinct “variant of interest" due to its rapid spread. However, the global public health risk associated with this variant is categorized as “low" by the WHO.
9. Despite recent weeks seeing a sustained reporting of JN.1 cases across various countries, indicating a significant global surge in its prevalence, the Centre has urged states and Union territories to remain vigilant due to the rising number of COVID cases and the identification of the JN.1 sub-variant within the country.
10. States are also tasked with monitoring and reporting cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) on a district-wise basis across all healthcare facilities. “JN.1 is a subvariant of Omicron. There were many cases in Kerala. Our state government has issued an alert to all hospitals in the state. If there are any cases of influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory illness we need to monitor them, increase their testing, keep them in isolation wards, wear masks, and keep medication ready," Dr M Raja Rao, Additional Director of Medical Education (DME) and Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital in Telangana said speaking to ANI.
(With inputs from agencies)
