Covid Case In India: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in India, Odisha has identified two new cases of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus, as confirmed by a senior official on Thursday.

Here are the top ten updates about the COVID-19 JN.1 sub-variant. Covid-19 updates LIVE 1. As reported by ANI, the cases of the JN.1 sub-variant were identified in Sundargarh and Bhubaneswar in Odisha. Notably, one of the patients has fully recovered, while the other is currently undergoing treatment. Samples that tested positive for COVID-19 are now being sent for genome sequencing. 2. Director of Health Services Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, said, “We are sending all the positives for genome sequencing. Two cases of JN.1 have come up in genome sequencing, while the total number of cases is 28. We will test the asymptomatic as per the ICMR guidelines and if they are found positive, they will be sent for genome sequencing." Also Read: JN.1 variant cases cross 500 mark 3. "Out of two cases of JN.1, one is under treatment and the other is free of symptoms. One patient also has a travel history in Kerala. There is nothing to worry about; new variants are a viral phenomenon and they will keep coming up," Mohapatra added as reported by ANI. 4. As of the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total active caseload of the viral disease stands at 4,334, reflecting a decrease of 89 cases since Thursday morning. With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in India since its outbreak in January 2020 has reached 4,50,15,896. The death toll due to COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 5,33,385 reflecting an increase of two deaths. 5. Furthermore, 838 people recovered in the last 24 hours and the total number of recovered cases stood at 4,44,78,885, according to the health ministry. Also Read: 2024 Portfolio Reboot: 3 essential investment insights from COVID-19 pandemic 6. Earlier, on Thursday, Maharashtra reported 171 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, as per a statement from a health department official. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar said, “We are taking a daily review of the COVID situation in Maharashtra." He said, “All officials of the administration and health department have been instructed to take precautionary measures, we expect people to cooperate like last time because, with the cooperation of everyone, we could control it...The current variant is mild in nature," as reported by ANI.

7. As of Wednesday, official sources have reported a total of 511 cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 in the country. Here is the state-wise data:

Karnataka: 199 reported cases

Kerala: 148 cases

Goa: 47 cases

Gujarat: 36 cases

Maharashtra: 32 cases

Tamil Nadu: 26 cases

Delhi: 15 cases

Rajasthan: 4 cases

Telangana: 2 cases

Odisha: 1 case

Haryana: 1 case

8. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated JN.1 as a distinct “variant of interest" due to its rapid spread. However, the global public health risk associated with this variant is categorized as “low" by the WHO.

9. Despite recent weeks seeing a sustained reporting of JN.1 cases across various countries, indicating a significant global surge in its prevalence, the Centre has urged states and Union territories to remain vigilant due to the rising number of COVID cases and the identification of the JN.1 sub-variant within the country.

10. States are also tasked with monitoring and reporting cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) on a district-wise basis across all healthcare facilities. “JN.1 is a subvariant of Omicron. There were many cases in Kerala. Our state government has issued an alert to all hospitals in the state. If there are any cases of influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory illness we need to monitor them, increase their testing, keep them in isolation wards, wear masks, and keep medication ready," Dr M Raja Rao, Additional Director of Medical Education (DME) and Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital in Telangana said speaking to ANI.

