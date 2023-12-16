COVID subvariant JN.1 in Kerala raises concerns; expert says 'markedly different from prior versions...'
With the COVID subvariant JN.1 detected in Kerala, triggering concerns about its impact in the southern state. First detected in the United States in September 2023, the JN.1 variant is a descendant of BA.2.86. Official sources told news agency PTI, “A case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 was detected in Kerala on December 8."