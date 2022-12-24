Covid subvariant's impact in India less likely due to hybrid immunity: Expert

Covid subvariant's impact in India less likely due to hybrid immunity: Expert2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 07:43 PM IST
He further warned about the new variant and emphasised on genomic surveillance.
He further warned about the new variant and emphasised on genomic surveillance.
As concerns for rising Covid cases in several countries especially China, a top scientist from Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, Bengaluru said that Covid subvariant is less likely to have an impact in India due to hybrid immunity among the populace. However, the scientist added that people must be careful since the only tool the virus has for an outbreak is mutation.