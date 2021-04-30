NEW DELHI : Japan has joined the group of nations extending aid to a covid-19 pandemic hit India with the Japanese government providing oxygen concentrators and ventilators.

“Upon the request of the government of India, the government of Japan has decided to proceed with the procedure to provide 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators to India in response to the current surge of co-19 infections in India," a statement from the Japanese embassy said on Friday.

“Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in her efforts to fight against covid-19 pandemic through this additional emergency assistance," it said.

“Japan will continue to extend further support promptly to contain the covid-19 situation," it added.

Covid cases in India have surged past the 18 million mark with daily infections crossing the 370,000 mark. Total deaths have now topped 200,000.

Oxygen shortages have plagued Indian hospitals fighting to save thousands of critically ill patients. Key drugs such as remdesivir and tocilizumab also have been in short supply as infected people throng hospitals and medical facilities. New Delhi has prioritized supplies of liquid medical oxygen and oxygen generation units from countries it can source these them.

Meanwhile the first of three flights ferrying assistance from the US landed in India early on Friday. Another flight is expected later Friday with the third coming in on Monday.

The US government will redirect from its own supplies 20 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines for India.

The US aid consignment for India will include 20,000 treatment courses of remdesivir antiviral drug which is expected to arrive next week.

The US is also expected to be providing oxygen generation plants to India today cope with its demands.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.