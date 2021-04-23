NEW DELHI: As India grapples with a ferocious second wave of covid-19 infections, China on Friday said it firmly supports the Indian government and the people in their fight against the pandemic and was in communication with New Delhi on an offer to provide assistance.

Separately, a defence ministry statement said the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has decided to import oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany, amid shortage of oxygen in the hospitals. “Twenty-three mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany that will be deployed in AFMS hospitals catering to the covid patients," it said.

Offers of help have also come in from countries such as Russia and France and also blocs like the European Union. A news report said a charity group based in Pakistan, the Edhi Foundation, has also extended an offer of assistance in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the head of the group, Faisal Edhi.

In Beijing on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that “for the recently deteriorating epidemic situation in India we send our sincere sympathies."

“The Chinese government and the people firmly support the Indian government and their people in their fight," he said responding to a question from the official Chinese media, PTI news agency reported.

“Based on the need of the Indian side, we stand ready to offer support and assistance. We are now holding communications with the Indian side," he said. “We believe the Indian people will surely conquer the epidemic at an early date," he added. .

The first case of covid-19 was reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and since then turned into a pandemic, infecting almost 145 million people and claiming over 3,072,614 lives worldwide.

India is currently facing a massive surge in coronavirus infections. The country on Friday added over 3.32 lakh new cases, a record singe-day surge, overwhelming the country’s fragile health care system. Hospitals ran low on oxygen, critically ill patients failed to find hospital beds. The tally now stands at 1,62,63,695, while active cases have crossed the 24-lakh mark.

Meanwhile offers of help have also come in from other quarters and some world leaders have posted their messages of support and solidarity on Twitter.

"I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support," said a message from President Emmanuel Macron that was put out by the French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain.

The European Union has also extended support during a conversation between Margrethe Vestager Executive Vice-President of the European Commission and Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

"Appreciated the support offered by EU on Covid challenges currently faced by India. Confident that EU will help strengthen our capabilities at this critical juncture," said Jaishankar in a Twitter post after the conversation.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council in a tweet said, "the EU stands in solidarity with Indian people amidst resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. The fight against the virus is a common fight." The EU's support to India will be discussed during the EU-India Leaders’ meeting expected on 8 May. The meeting was to happen in Portugal with the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi traveling for it but it was called off this week.

According to the defence ministry, the oxygen plants that India is importing from Germany each have the capacity to “produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres an hour. At this rate, it can cater to 20-25 patients round the clock. The advantage of these plants is that they are easily portable. These oxygen generating plants are expected to arrive in India within a week."

The defence ministry has also decided to give an extension to Short Service Commissioned doctors in AFMS till 31 December, 2021, to “tide over the current surge in medical services. This will augment the strength of AFMS by 238 more doctors," the statement said.

