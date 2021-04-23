Covid surge: China, among others, reach out to India with offers of help

Charles Michel, president of the European Council in a tweet said, "the EU stands in solidarity with Indian people amidst resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. The fight against the virus is a common fight." The EU's support to India will be discussed during the EU-India Leaders’ meeting expected on 8 May. The meeting was to happen in Portugal with the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi traveling for it but it was called off this week.

