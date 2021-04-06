Covid surge: Domestic air traffic dips for second straight week

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: For the second week in a row, fewer Indians took the skies given the fresh surge in covid cases across the country. Average number of daily fliers stood at 2,39,000 for the week ended 3 April, less than 2,51,000 in the week ended 27 March, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

NEW DELHI: For the second week in a row, fewer Indians took the skies given the fresh surge in covid cases across the country. Average number of daily fliers stood at 2,39,000 for the week ended 3 April, less than 2,51,000 in the week ended 27 March, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

"The number of fliers per departure declined to 104 (week ending on 3 April) from 109 (week ending on 27 March) in the respective weeks," the report said, adding that rising covid cases remain an overhang on air traffic.

Daily air passengers traffic saw some recovery in the last three days of the week ended 3 April. Total traffic reported on 1 April stood at 2,53,000, 2 April at 2,59,000 and 3 April at 2,54,000, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently pulled up airport operators for not complying with necessary covid-19 protocols. The aviation regulator asked airports to consider imposing spot fines, with the help of police, on passengers who were found not wearing masks properly.

India has seen an unabated rise in fresh covid cases in the last few days, with daily additions touching one lakh. About with 96,982 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra reporting the highest daily jump at 47,288.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}