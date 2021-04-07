The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates on hold and maintained an accommodative policy stance to nurture a fragile economic recovery
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the policy rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative policy stance amid uncertainty created by a fresh surge in coronavirus infections. However RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the recent surge in the covid-19 cases has created uncertainty over economic growth recovery. "The recent surge in Covid-19 infections has created uncertainty over economic growth recovery," said RBI Governor.