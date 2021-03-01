Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that scientists and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have confirmed that there is no link between the Covid-19 variants and the ongoing resurgence of cases in several states.

"Govt has sent its team of experts there (affected states). Our Cabinet Secretary and Health Secretary have spoken to chief secretaries and officers. Centre is in touch with all States," the Health Minister said on recent spurt in Covid-19 cases.

Vardhan also stated that he is planning to get the first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday as India today commenced its next phase of mega vaccination campaign against novel coronavirus.

"I will do the booking today and I plan to get vaccinated tomorrow," Vardhan told news agency ANI.

The Minister also called on the opposition leaders, elected representatives and common people to come forward and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"I appeal to all citizens who are above 60 yrs of age, those above 45 yrs with comorbidities, all MPs-MLAs & even Opposition MLAs to get vaccinated," he said.

"This would send a message to people that they should get vaccinated at the earliest," the Union Health Minister said today.

Talking about the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, he said, "The side effects are minimal like swelling or fever. This sometimes happens during normal vaccination too. Hospitalisation due to vaccination is 0.0004 - it's negligible. No death has occurred due to vaccination."

The Union Health Minister further said, "If someone dies 4 days or 10 days after inoculation, you can't link it to vaccination. Every death has been scientifically investigated. High powered experts committee evaluate it, no case has come yet that death is vaccine-induced."

On vaccine registration, he added, "We have given some relaxation to state govts. In the next few days, the walk-in system will be streamlined, a provision is in place for this. A certain number of people can go to the centre after taking an appointment through booking."

"There are many people in the country who can't access or face difficulty in booking. All these systems will be streamlined within one week. As of now, there is no issue in the app (Co-WIN)," the Union Health Minister said.

