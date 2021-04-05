NEW DELHI: India's manufacturing activity lost momentum in March, falling to a seven-month low amid rising covid cases, a private survey said on Monday.

Data released by analytics firm IHS Markit showed that Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector fell to 55.4 in March from 57.5 a month ago as production, new orders and input buying expanded at softer rates. A figure above 50 indicates expansion, while sub-50 reading signals contraction.

The headline figure, however, remained above its long-run average of 53.6.

IHS Markit said anecdotal evidence suggested that the upturn was stymied by elevated cost pressures. “On the price front, the rate of input cost inflation was among the strongest seen over the past three years. However, selling prices increased only moderately as companies limited their adjustments to retain a competitive edge and boost sales," it said.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said survey participants indicated that demand growth was constrained by surge in fresh covid infections, while the rise in input buying was curtailed by an intensification of cost pressures. “While predictions that the vaccination programme will curb the disease and underpin output growth in the year ahead meant that business confidence remained positive, growing uncertainty over the near-term outlook due to a rise in covid-19 cases dragged sentiment to a seven-month low. With COVID-19 restrictions expanded and lockdown measures re-introduced in many states, Indian manufacturers look set to experience a challenging month in April," she added.

New covid cases in India have surged past the daily peak of the first wave with more than 1 lakh cases registered over the past 24 hours, and Maharashtra contributing about 50% to the total caseload. As a result, the Maharashtra government on Sunday imposed partial lockdown by shutting down malls, hotels, restaurants and cinema halls and imposing state wide night curfew.

Mint had reported on Monday that rising covid cases may impact services as well as manufacturing sector, denting the economic recovery in FY22 from a record contraction last year.

