Covid surge: India PMI manufacturing slumps to seven-month low in March

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said survey participants indicated that demand growth was constrained by surge in fresh covid infections, while the rise in input buying was curtailed by an intensification of cost pressures. “While predictions that the vaccination programme will curb the disease and underpin output growth in the year ahead meant that business confidence remained positive, growing uncertainty over the near-term outlook due to a rise in covid-19 cases dragged sentiment to a seven-month low. With COVID-19 restrictions expanded and lockdown measures re-introduced in many states, Indian manufacturers look set to experience a challenging month in April," she added.