The impact of the second wave of the covid-19 on the overall economy and the consequent stretched resources of states is leading to the holding back of the rollout of the four labour codes perceived as a major labour reform in the country.

The plan was to roll out the labour codes on 1 April. However, the second surge in coronavirus cases has come as a big setback in the implementation of this plan. The codes, passed by Parliament last year, promise flexibility and ease of doing business to industries but were also at the same time expected to increase their employee cost.

The pan-India simultaneous rollout by the Centre and the states is unlikely to happen till the ongoing healthcare crisis subsides, at least two government officials said requesting anonymity.

“States are struggling. The healthcare infrastructure is overburdened, and the number of deaths are mounting every day. The priority right now is tackling the crisis rather than rolling out new laws," said one of the two officials mentioned above.

Some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana had started formulating draft rules and were in touch with the Union labour ministry, but “it is unfair to expect states to get ready with them", the second official said.

“The state level lockdowns, localized shut-downs, and night curfews are all having their impact on businesses and the demand in the market. Implementing the labour laws will only increase the pressure and financial outgo for companies as well," said the second official.

Nearly 85% companies surveyed believe that a minimum transition period of up to six months should be allowed to implement various obligations and compliances applicable under codes, a report by consulting and advisory firm Grant Thornton has said.

The employee compensation costs are expected to rise and it is crucial for organizations to evaluate the financial impacts in areas including gratuity, leave encashment, and statutory bonus for better planning.

India has consolidated 29 labour laws into four broad codes on wages, social security, occupational safety and industrial relation. Parliament has passed the laws, but the final rules are being framed before the laws are rolled out. Once implemented the four codes shall cheer industries and allow them flexibility in hiring and retrenchment, reduce compliance burden, make industrial strikes difficult besides, facilitating ease of doing business.

