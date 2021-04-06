OPEN APP
Covid surge: next four weeks critical for controlling infections

The IMA has urged the government to open up vaccination for all above 18 years of age given the surge Ibn covid cases. (Photo: Bloomberg)
The IMA has urged the government to open up vaccination for all above 18 years of age given the surge Ibn covid cases. (Photo: Bloomberg)
 2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2021, 06:13 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

NEW DELHI: Given the the surge in coronavirus infections across the country, the next four weeks are crucial for curbing the spread of the disease, the union health ministry said on Tuesday. The government has also expressed grave concerns about increasing deaths due to covid-19 in Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

“Average daily new cases in Maharashtra rose to more than 44,000 as compared to an average of 3,000 daily cases in 2nd week of February. Average daily deaths have also gone up from 32 to 250," said Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary adding that death numbers being reported in Punjab and Chhattisgarh are cause of extreme concern.

Of all the active cases in the country, 58% are in Maharashtra which has also reported 34% of all deaths, said Bhushan. Around 4.5% of covid-19 deaths are being reported from Punjab.

The health secretary said the Centre has constituted 50 high level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to districts reporting surge in cases and mortality in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

“Teams will be sent to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and 9 districts of Punjab to assist the State Health Department and local authorities in covid-19 surveillance, control and containment measures," said Bhushan, adding that the teams will submit daily reports on testing, contact tracing, hospital infrastructure, enforcement of covid protocols and vccination.

India has been witnessing a renewed surge in daily covid cases. Over 96,982 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat account for 80.04% of all the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 47,288, followed by Chhattisgarh at 7,302 and Karnataka at 5,279 new cases. India’s active caseload touched 7,88,223. Covid tests conducted in the country have crossed the 25-crore mark and the cumulative positivity rate has risen to 5.07%.

At least 446 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra accounting for the maximum casualties at 155.

