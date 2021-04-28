Amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the Haryana government on Tuesday said that prohibitory orders will be imposed throughout the state.

"Section 144 to be imposed throughout Haryana," said a state government release quoting Home and Health Minister Anil Vij.

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits assembly of four or more people and earlier it was imposed in a few districts in the state, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hisar, Panchkula and Sonipat.

In the current month, Haryana has registered a sharp surge in COVID cases, while the viral infection-related deaths too have witnessed a rise.

On Tuesday, the state recorded the biggest single-day jump in deaths and cases as 84 fatalities took the cumulative toll in the state to 3,926, while 11,931 fresh infections pushed the total count to 4,47,754.

The restrictions which are already in place to contain the spread of infection include daily night curfew in the state, curtailed timings for closure of shops, barring those dealing in essentials, besides restrictions on the number of people allowed for indoor and outdoor gatherings.

