Covid surge: RT-PCR test must on arrival for Pune-bound travellers from Kerala

Amid a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in state, Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday issued an order making it mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of Maharashtra witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day count this year, after almost 70 days.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation in the state, especially in Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola districts. The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state health minister Rajesh Tope.

"The CM has held a meeting with administrations of Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola, on the COVID-19 situation there. Appropriate decisions to be taken," said Pawar.

The Maharashtra government, earlier this month, had made RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from Kerala, which has been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases, to check the spread of the viral infection in the western state.

Kerala logged 4,892 new COVID-19 cases, including 24 health workers, and 16 deaths, taking the total caseload to 10.16 lakh and the toll to 4,032 on Wednesday.

"As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra government has decided to make the RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from Kerala," the official had earlier said.

The test has to be done 72 hours before the commencement of travel, he added.

Similar tests have been already made mandatory for travellers from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan since November last year.

