NEW DELHI: South Korea on Thursday despatched a second tranche of assistance to India to help the country battle a devastating covid-19 surge.

The first of three special flights carrying 100 portable oxygen concentrators, 10 ventilators, 100 negative pressure carriers and 10,000 antigen detection kits (for 250,000 tests) arrived at New Delhi airport on Thursday, a statement from the South Korean embassy said. Two other special flights will arrive on Friday and Sunday.

“These medical supplies will be donated to the Indian Red Cross Society for further distribution to hospitals and healthcare centers in the country," the statement said.

Previously, two aircraft carrying assistance from South Korea had arrived on Sunday and Wednesday, the statement said. These planes had flown in 230 oxygen concentrators, 200 oxygen cylinders and 100 negative pressure carriers.

“South Korea stands side by side with India in this hour of turmoil and will continue to extend its helping hand in fighting the menace of covid -19 in the country. In the coming days, more medical supplies will arrive from Korea," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Swedish government, industry and businesses too have come together to help India fight the spike in covid-19 cases.

“The second wave of covid... is a humanitarian crisis and requires to be treated that way. We are working closely with partners in India to get an understanding of what is required on-ground. It is heartening to see so many stepping up to the challenge - from Government and large companies to individuals, including the Indian diaspora community in Sweden," Swedish ambassador to India Klas Molin was quoted as saying by an embassy statement.

Sweden has also donated 200 oxygen concentrators to India with the current Swedish support amounting to about $10 million.

