Amid rise in Omicron cases in the national capital, the Supreme Court of India has decided to shift to the virtual system of hearing starting 3 January till two weeks.

A circular issued by the top court said physical hearings before the court stands suspended for two weeks and shall be through virtual mode only.

Delhi on Sunday reported 3,194 fresh coronavirus cases and the positivity rate zoomed to 4.59%, according to an official statement. The daily cases have surged by 17% over previous day and were highest since May 20, 2021. The national capital recorded 2,716 infections yesterday

Earlier during the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people not to panic as most patients are asymptomatic and have very mild symptoms even though the capital is witnessing a sharp spike in the number of daily cases and active cases of coronavirus.

He presented data to show that despite an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, oxygen bed occupancy is less than 1% in hospitals and is very low as compared to the deadly second wave of coronavirus in April last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.