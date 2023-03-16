Covid surge: THIS new variant likely responsible for fresh spike in India1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Covid-19: The fast-spreading variant has been detected in various countries including China, Singapore, the United States, and others.
Scientists believe that a new descendant of the Covid-19 XBB variant--XBB1.16-- could be behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases in India over the past few days. The fast-spreading variant has been detected in various countries including China, Singapore, the United States, and others.
