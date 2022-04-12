This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Experts said that children who have been infected with Covid show predominantly an upper respiratory tract infection like fever, runny nose, throat pain, body ache and dry cough.
With COVID making a normal lifestyle impossible for over two years, children have become more accustomed to staying indoors. Now with cases declining and coronavirus-induced restrictions being lifted, several schools have announced their re-opening. Though it is a great reason to be excited, there are enough causes to be worried also. As reports of new variants appear, parents should be mindful of the fact that the pandemic is not over yet. And, hence, here are the times when you should consider not sending your kids to school.
Children are not vaccinated and that increased risk
Several times experts had pointed out that even though there is a rise in the number of Covid cases among children, the symptoms are mild. “The impact of COVID is not much among children," said Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, as qouted by Hindustan Times. “Having said this, children are still at risk of developing infection as they are unvaccinated till now. Especially Omicron which is known to be highly infectious."
Symptoms and protection
Symptoms: Regarding symptoms related to Omicron, the expert said that children who have been infected with Covid show predominantly an upper respiratory tract infection like fever, runny nose, throat pain, body ache and dry cough.
Protection: Since, children are yet to be vaccinated, following proper COVID-appropriate behaviour is paramount like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, sanitizing regularly etc. Also, the adults at home must maintain caution so that they don't bring the virus home.
Don't send kids to school if they show these symptoms
In case, your child shows cold-like symptoms or gastronomical disorder, you should refrain from sending them to school. It could COVID or some other respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and it can be hard for the child to handle, especially at a time when they are trying to adopt to a new environment.
