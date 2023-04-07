COVID symptoms changed again! Experts warn of signs ‘not seen' in earlier waves2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Many kids are reporting itchy conjunctivitis and sticky eyes, a COVID symptom that was not seen in earlier waves.
India is witnessing a sudden rise in new COVID cases triggered by a new variant XBB.1.16, which is also known as Arcturus. Apart from a rapid rise in cases, experts have pointed out that they are also noticing new symptoms emerging, which were not seen during the earlier waves. And what is more concerning is the fact that it is once again attacking children.
