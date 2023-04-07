India is witnessing a sudden rise in new COVID cases triggered by a new variant XBB.1.16, which is also known as Arcturus. Apart from a rapid rise in cases, experts have pointed out that they are also noticing new symptoms emerging, which were not seen during the earlier waves. And what is more concerning is the fact that it is once again attacking children.

What are the latest symptoms of COVID?

Hospitals have once again started getting pediatric Covid cases after a gap of 6 months. Some of the top symptoms include high fever, cold and cough, and non-purulent, cited Vipin M Vashishtha, former convenor of Indian Academy of Pediatrics and consultant paediatrician at the Mangla Hospital and Research Centre, Bijnor.

He also mentioned that many are reporting itchy conjunctivitis and sticky eyes, a symptom that was not seen in earlier waves.

XBB.1.16 #Arcturus



XBB.1.16 #Arcturus



For the last 2 days, have started getting pediatric Covid cases once again after a gap of 6 mo! — Vipin M. Vashishtha (@vipintukur) April 6, 2023

The expert had earlier warned about XBB.1.16 saying that the variant has a 140% growth advantage over XBB.1.5, making it more aggressive.

Can the variant cause severe infection?

Last week, WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove pointed out, the subvariant has been circulating for a few months, and it doesn’t appear to cause more severe disease.

However, “One of the things we are very concerned about is the potential for the virus to change to become not only more transmissible but more severe," Van Kerkhove said. “So we have to remain vigilant."

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories through video conferencing.

As many 6,050 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant jump from Thursday's tally of 5,335 cases, the Union health ministry said. India's active Covid caseload currently stands at 28,303 with a daily positivity rate of 3.39 per cent. "We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron, which is circulating in the country, hasn't led to an increase in the rate of hospitalisation," Mandaviya said earlier on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Covid cases in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily fresh infections at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3 and 3,038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.