COVID symptoms changed again! Experts warn of signs ‘not seen' in earlier waves

As many 6,050 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant jump from Thursday's tally of 5,335 cases, the Union health ministry said. India's active Covid caseload currently stands at 28,303 with a daily positivity rate of 3.39 per cent. "We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron, which is circulating in the country, hasn't led to an increase in the rate of hospitalisation," Mandaviya said earlier on the Covid-19 situation in the country.