COVID symptoms changed significantly since 2020: Not loss of smell, these are ‘classic’ signs today2 min read . 07:52 PM IST
Runny nose, Headache, Sneezing, Sore throat and Persistent cough are now the most common COVID symptoms
In the last two-and-a-half years, the coronavirus has mutated significantly and with that, the symptoms related to the disease have also changed. Many experts believe this is because of our vaccination status while others said that because of mutation, the virus has become weaker. But whatever might be the case, the symptoms related to it are not as fatal today as they had been a year back.
Now, new studies reveal that previous ‘traditional’ symptoms (that are still validated as common symptoms by some governments) such as anosmia (loss of smell), shortness of breath and fever rank way down the list, at 6, 29 and 8 respectively.
Under such circumstances, since the diseases have changed so much how do one identify that he/she is infected with COVID simply from symptoms?
Runny nose, Headache, Sneezing, Sore throat and Persistent cough are now the most common symptoms in case people get COVID. A study by the UK-based ZOE COVID tracker said, “we noticed that people who had been vaccinated and then tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom compared with those without a jab."
If you’ve been vaccinated and start sneezing a lot without an explanation, you should get a COVID test, especially if you are living or working around people who are at greater risk from the disease, it adds.
The study found that the new list of COVID symptoms differs from the traditional more severe COVID-19 symptoms such as persistent cough, loss of smell, fever, and shortness of breath.
In addition, the study also revealed that the Omicron is far less likely to impact the lower respiratory tract, which is where the virus seems to cause more damage and give light to severe symptoms.
Currently, several Omicron variants are moving freely. These sub-variants are on a global rise because they can spread faster than their predecessors. They are good at immune escape and are leading to an increase in reinfections in spite of vaccination and natural immunity from previous infections.
