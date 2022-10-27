Covid symptoms in mouth can remain for a month: Study2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 03:12 PM IST
- Researchers in Spain published a paper reporting that around a quarter of patients hospitalised with Covid witnessed changes inside their mouths
Since the inception of the Covid-19 pandemic, people have been diagnosed with numerous respiratory-related symptoms. Often, scientists have detected long Covid symptoms, particularly in the lungs, heart, or kidneys. However, a new study has found rare Covid symptoms that occur in the mouth.