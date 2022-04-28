This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
What is known about long COVID is that the disease can affect several organs of the body at once making day-to-day functioning difficult
One of the biggest concerns regarding coronavirus infection is its long-term effects. World Health Organisation (WHO) has time and again pointed out that a lot is still unknown about post-COVID syndrome or long COVID. What is known is that the disease can affect several organs of the body at once making day-to-day functioning difficult. Some recent reports suggest that people who are suffering from the long COVID are complaining of shoulder, neck, back, and knee-related ailments.
Joint-related ailments persist longer
One of the most common symptoms of Covid is joint pain. Most patients recover from it within days, however, for some, the same symptoms can persist for much longer. This happens if the patient is suffering from long COVID.
This can affect your day-to-day life hampering an active lifestyle and in case, the symptoms get more intense then pain and stiffness in the joints can cause even muscle weakness.
How intense is the pain?
For some, the pain comes and goes, but for others, it may continue to bother them constantly. The patients who are suffering from the issue may feel numbness or pins and needles in the arms or legs.
Many experts have opined that muscle and joint pain are the most common symptoms for COVID.
What are the most common symptoms for long COVID?
Some of the common signs of the long COVID are Fever, Fatigue, Breathlessness, Cough, Chest pain, Brain fog, Sleep problems, Muscle pain, Pounding heartbeat, Loss of smell or taste, Depression or anxiety.
WHO has earlier notified that the disease can cause even severe disorders like vasculitis, heart and nerve-related ailments.
What are the treatments?
If you are suffering from these syndromes for long then you should consult a doctor immediately, he/she may prescribe you some medication and ask you to perform some mild exercises to reduce the stiffness in the joints and muscles.
