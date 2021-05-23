A death audit report by the state government revealed, mortality in the 41-50 age group jumped up by 5.96 per cent to 21.06 per cent in the second wave as compared to the first wave last year. Meanwhile, the fatality rate among those aged 31-40 years increased by 5.19 per cent now to 11.13 per cent, as the percentage of positive cases also increased by 1.16 per cent, compared to the first wave.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}