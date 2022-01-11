NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora on Tuesday pointed out IIT's model for COVID-19 got its prediction right that the Omicron-led third wave is likely to peak in January. Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), while speaking to news agency ANI said, “IIT's modelling shows COVID cases will increase rapidly in the coming days, which is, in fact, happening."

Earlier this week, IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal said surging covid cases in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata are likely to peak around the middle of January. He also notified, “But, the decline of cases will be equally sharp. By March, it (peak) will be almost over,"

However, the infection tally this time is likely to cross second wave numbers, he also said

For the last two weeks, the country is witnessing an enormous surge in COVID cases driven by the Omicron variant. Today itself, India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790. With this, the active tally rose to 8,21,446, the highest in 208 days.

Three things that can help contain the spread of COVID-19

Amidst the rise in infections, Arora notified that COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination coverage are two important factors to contain its spread, as quoted by news agency ANI. “Administrative steps like curfews will also help," he said.

Further speaking about the nature of the new variant, he said that there are 3-4 sub-lineages of Omicron variant of coronavirus. These sub-lineages could be different when it comes to diagnosis but their epidemiological behaviour is the same.

Last week, Arora pointed out, “If we look at the behaviour of the Omicron wave in South Africa, where it rapidly increased, in two weeks, the number of cases started coming down and most of the cases were either asymptomatic or had a mild illness, along with the decoupling of the total number of Covid cases vis-a-vis those requiring hospitalisation. All these factors indicate that the Omicron wave in South Africa may soon subside."

There are some epidemiological similarities between South Africa and India. The natural infection rates in both the countries are very high, Arora pointed out, adding that however, the immunisation rates in India are several fold higher.

“In view of this, we may see a somewhat similar pattern in India as far as the third wave is concerned."

(With inputs from agencies)

