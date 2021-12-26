Covid vaccination for children: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced vaccination for children, the Covid task force chief on Sunday said that there was no special requirement for implementation of the drive.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday announced vaccination for children aged 15-18 from January 3 and booster dose for frontline workers. “There is no special effort required in the implementation of the vaccination of children," said Dr. N K Arora, chairman of Covid task force.

He said immunization of the children can be started in a short period without specific preparation. “It's a two-dose schedule given at a 4-week interval; dosage requirement is the same as the adults," he added.

Arora further said that the children between the age of 12-18 years behave very much like adults. Almost two-third of Covid deaths in India are within this age group, he said. “So adolescents need to be protected, they are mobile and therefore their risk of getting infection is high," the health expert added.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is likely to be the only Covid vaccine available, for now, for children in the age group of 15-18 years, news agency PTI reported today citing official sources. The estimated population to be covered in this category - children - is seven to eight crores.

The decision to start vaccination for children and booster dose for frontline workers comes at a time when a highly transmissible variant - Omicron- of coronavirus are spreading across the world.

So far, India has recorded over 400 cases of Omicron.

