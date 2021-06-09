The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday slashed the rates of Covid-19 tests at private laboratories. The Chandigarh administration has capped Covid testing price for RT-PCR test at ₹450 and for Rapid Antigen test at ₹350 at private laboratories.

Besides, the union territory has also capped Covid testing price on home visit at ₹200.

Chandigarh health department said no private lab can charge more than the prescribed amount, which is inclusive of all taxes and also includes charges for PPE kit, picking of samples, their packing and transportation as well as documentation.

"No private laboratories should not charge any amount more than the mentioned price, and the Covid testing charges are inclusive of the GST," Arun Gupta, Chandigarh's Principal Health Secretary said.

Chandigarh's Covid-19 caseload climbed to 60,778 while the death toll mounted to 779 as of June 8. The number of active cases have declined to 685. So far, 59,314 patients have recovered from Covid in the union territory.





View Full Image Chandigarh's new Covid testing rates.

