Covid tests for flyers from six countries1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 11:37 PM IST
This is in addition to the 2% random testing of all international passengers on their arrival at an Indian airport.
New Delhi: RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1 January 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet on Thursday.