Covid tests for flyers from six countries

The health ministry said, “International passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India will be mandatorily required to undergo RT-PCR tests before their departure from these countries/destinations and upload the covid negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal from 1st January 2023. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India." More than 6,000 international travellers have been randomly tested for covid at Delhi airport in the last two days, of whom 39 tested positive.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}