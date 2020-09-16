Covid tests for International passengers at airports: 10 points

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed RT-PCR testing at the entry airport on pilot basis to facilitate the transfer of international passengers.

The announcement was done by Minister of State (I/C), Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in Rajya Sabha today.

Under the new facility at airports, international passengers will have to book an RT-PCR test online through respective websites or other appropriate online platforms. A well-defined flow to be laid down by airport operators for smooth conduct of testing at airports.

Below are the 10 major points of the guidelines to provide Covid-19 tests:

1) Airport Operator will create sample collection cum Waiting Lounge facility for RT-PCR testing.

2) Waiting Lounge should be located away from the Operational area and follow all sanitization and social distancing related guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

3) It should have no unauthorized access, should provide necessary amenities to the passengers like Wifi, F&B options, washrooms etc. and should provide cashless options for making payments with regard to testing and various amenities etc.

4) Airport operator shall provide option to the passengers to either stay at the Waiting Lounge awaiting the test results or to proceed to designated Hotel(s) in order to isolate themselves till the test results are available.

5) Sample collection to be in strict compliance with the protocols established by ICMR and NABL

6) Passport of the passenger to be retained by the State authority at the Sample Collection cum Waiting Lounge till the test results are available.

7) If the test result is negative, passenger will be permitted to exit the Waiting Lounge and proceed to the Departures to catch the connecting flight. However, if the result is positive, the passenger will be processed in line with applicable ICMR protocols by the State authorities.

8) No passenger should be able to make an unauthorized exit.

9) Earlier, Delhi airport on Saturday started its on-arrival Covid-19 testing facility wherein an international passenger can pay ₹5,000 to avail a RT-PCR test and also use the waiting lounge, said senior officials of its operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

"The COVID-19 test at the airport will cost ₹2,400. The waiting lounge charges are ₹2,600," said an official of the DIAL

10) Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

