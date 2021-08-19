India has achieved the milestone of conducting a cumulative of 50 crore COVID-19 tests across the country, according to the website of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). With average daily testing of more than 17 lakh in the month of August, India has tested 50 crore samples across the country till date.

India today reported 36,401 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours and 530 fatalities, pushing overall tally to 3.23 crore and death toll to 4.33 lakh.

ICMR said India has achieved the milestone of the last ten crore tests in only 55 days. On 21st July 2021, India had tested 45 Crores COVID-19 samples, which reached 50 crores mark on 18th August, 2021.

The total number of diagnostic laboratories has reached 2876. Of which dedicated government laboratories are 1322 and private laboratories number stands at 1554.

The Director General of ICMR, Prof (Dr) Balram Bhargava, said, “We have seen that exponential increase in testing led to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases. This testing milestone is testimony to the fact that India has been successful in implementing the strategy of 5T approach 'Test, Track, Trace, Treat, use of Technology' efficiently, which will enable us to contain the spread of the pandemic. Further, enhanced production of diagnostic kits has made India Atma Nirbhar, which has resulted in a reduction of costs and improved availability of testing kits."

View Full Image Covid sample testing

ICMR said mass testing is on in areas showing a high positivity rate. Several advancements have been made towards reducing turnaround time of tests.

“ICMR has been further enhancing COVID-19 testing capability across the country by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits. Easy-at-home self-diagnostic kits have been developed and approved to empower the citizen of India for COVID-19 testing," said the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.